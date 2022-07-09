The Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana police on Saturday arrested five kidnappers from Delhi and rescued a businessman and his employee — residents of Tamil Nadu, who were kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom.

The arrested individuals were identified as Asif Hussain — a resident of South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal; K. Jirvani Babu, of Uttam Nagar, Delhi; the mastermind — Mohmmad Azad of Delhi; Mohammad Karim of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal and Mohammad Tesham of Vikas Nagar, Delhi.

The victims were identified as Vilvapathy (56), the Managing Director of Shri Jaikrishna Textiles Dindigul, Tamil Nadu and Vinoth Kumar (28), the Accounts Manager of the firm.

Satish Balan, IG STF said that the accused tried to lure the businessman giving them a huge delivery contract of yearn and asked them to bring samples of their raw material on Friday.

“When the victims came to meet the accused in Delhi for a business deal, the alleged criminals kidnapped them and confined them at a residential flat in Delhi. Thereafter, they started making ransom calls to the victims’ families to give them Rs 50 lakh in cash,” Balan said.

According to the STF officials, on Friday, information was received regarding the kidnapping from senior officials of Tamil Nadu Police to rescue the two individuals from the clutches of the kidnappers who were asking for a ransom. They also threatened to kill the businessmen if the ransom amount is not paid.

The police apprehended all the five kidnappers from Vishnu Garden, Delhi.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered under various sections of the IPC at Police Station Dhadikombu District Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

20220709-213205