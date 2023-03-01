INDIA

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said a modern land measurement system would be adopted, which will replace the age-old chain (jarib) based measurement.

“This will bring more accuracy and reliability in land measurement and reduce the scope for disputes,” he said.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with officials regarding the SVAMITVA Yojana.

He said 300 new rovers will be purchased to complete the work related to large-scale mapping of every district and tehsil in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said Sonipat and Karnal districts have been selected as pilot projects in the first phase.

He said the large-scale mapping would be completed on agricultural land and revenue land falling under municipal corporation areas outside the Lal Dore area of these districts.

Besides, every property will also be linked with the Parivar Pehchan Patra and the work would be completed in these districts by April 15, he added.

