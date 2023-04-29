INDIA

Haryana to bring policy to stop arbitrary sale of school books

To provide relief to the parents, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the government will implement a policy to prevent private schools from selling books to students arbitrarily.

He said the new policy will fix the rates of the books, besides specifying the quality of the books.

The Chief Minister announced this while hearing grievances at the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Faridabad.

A total of 14 complaints related to various departments were placed in the meeting, out of which 12 complaints were disposed of.

On a complaint regarding private schools charging higher rates of books from the parents, the Chief Minister while talking to Secondary Education Director Anshaj Singh directed to formulate a policy to prevent the financial loss of the parents.

Also, orders were issued by the Chief Minister to charge fees according to the prescribed slab by the private schools.

Redressing another complaint, the Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to settle the disputes regarding the size of the plots allotted earlier under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) with immediate effect.

Talking to the HSVP Chief Administrator, over the phone, he directed that a policy should be formulated to re-allot the plots of the right size according to the demand of the plot holders, whose plots are less than or more than 20 per cent in size. All such plot holders of the state will get relief, he added.

