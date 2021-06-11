Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said the government is going to conduct the statewide sero-survey from June 15, and children above 6 years will also be included to determine the prevalence of antibodies in them.

He told the media that the survey would help understanding that whether the prevalence of antibodies was due to vaccination or due to the infection.

Also, the survey would provide information regarding the vulnerable population and areas to prioritise the vaccination drive, he said.

Vij added the survey would also help preparing appropriate plan to deal with the probable third wave of the pandemic.

–IANS

vg/vd