Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kasuhal on Monday said the district-level agencies, led by an Additional Deputy Commissioner, will be reconstituted and strengthened to create a comprehensive skill development plan in each district.

The primary objective of this initiative is to equip individuals with the specific skills required in various industries and design training programmes that cater to the needs of the local industry.

At a meeting of the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) and its implementation strategy, virtually attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of engaging Class XII dropout students, particularly in Nuh district, in skill development programmes.

He directed officials to launch a special campaign to disseminate information about various training programmes and encourage students to enrol in them. This will also enhance the employability of these students.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to organise functions to distribute skill development certificates to the candidates. This initiative aims to recognise and celebrate the successful completion of skill development programs by individuals and acknowledge their efforts towards enhancing their employability.

Besides, he also suggested to the officers to invite successful industrialists and motivational speakers to address the candidates, which would instil a sense of confidence and determination in them.

This would also provide an opportunity for individuals to learn from industry leaders and gain valuable insights into various industries, he added.

Kaushal said the Chief Minister in his Budget speech for 2023-24 announced that in order to promote employment opportunities for Haryanvi youth abroad, the government has operationalised the establishment of the Haryana Overseas Placement Cell in the Foreign Cooperation Department of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University and Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Department.

20230508-163006