Haryana to deploy foam-tender fire-fighting vehicles at airstrips

To prevent the potential fire accident, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday directed the Fire and Emergency Services to deploy foam-tender fire-fighting vehicles at all airstrips.

Additionally, he gave the go-ahead to establish an emergency services training centre and explore the viability of establishing a new certificate course in the state to periodically train departmental staff.

The Deputy Chief Minister was presiding over the departmental review meeting of the Fire and Emergency Services here.

He discussed in detail about the departmental working system, organisational structure and available staff and requirements. He directed the officers to ensure the purchase of hydraulic fire-tender vehicles to control fire incidents in multi-storey buildings ranging from 14 floors to 80 floors in the big cities like Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Panchkula, Rewari, Bahadurgarh and Panipat.

Chautala said with the purchase of hydraulic fire-tender vehicles, the residents will be protected from the harm caused by fire. Previously, vehicles had to be called from Delhi or from institutions like the airport to extinguish the fire in case of fire in high-rise buildings.

The Deputy Chief Minister was apprised that till now there is only one training centre for Fire and Emergency Services in Manesar, on which Chautala directed the officers that the state-of-the-art training centre should be started at a suitable place in the state.

He said the process of establishing the advanced training centre should be expedited so that the employees can be equipped with new equipment. He also asked to explore the possibilities of starting a diploma course related to Fire and Emergency Services in this centre so that the youth of the state can get employment post training in private institutions as well.

