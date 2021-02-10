To encourage the sportspersons, especially those who are not economically well-off but have qualified for participation in Olympic Games, the Haryana Government on Wednesday decided to grant preparation money of Rs 5 lakh to them.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here.

The players, with the help of this preparatory money, after getting quality training and diet, will excel in sports, which will bring glory to the state in particular and to the country as a whole, an official statement said.

