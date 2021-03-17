Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday informed the assembly that the matching grants for modernising village ‘chaupals’ would be increased.

Replying to a question, he said former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal had started providing matching grants for the ‘chaupals’ in Haryana during his stint as the Chief Minister.

He said modern community centres are being built by some panchayats with their own funds.

“The government wants to make the panchayats self-reliant so that the gram panchayats are competent enough to initiate the developmental works,” he said.

Chautala said the state would encourage the community centres construction by increasing the matching grant.

In response to another question, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government has increased the annual income limit from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 1.80 lakh for below poverty line (BPL) families in December 2019.

“The government is committed to strengthen and uplift the economic condition of the poor,” he added.

