Haryana to introduce law to resolve family land disputes: CM Khattar

To resolve family land disputes, Haryana is all set to introduce a new legislation that aims to ensure quick redressal of all such disputes that remain pending in courts for years, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Besides, he said, the state is also in the process to formulate a plan for 100 villages which have not been consolidated.

Sharing the state government’s vision of boosting the industrial and economic sectors, the Chief Minister said that on the lines of how Gurugram has been developed industrially and economically, now the emphasis is being laid on developing other districts of the state.

“Today Gurugram has become a global city and IT hub. 400 Fortune companies of the world have their offices in Gurugram. Similarly, Faridabad district is also moving swiftly in the same direction. Due to connectivity with the Jewar airport, industrial activities are increasing here. Not only this, as the Hisar airport will resume its operations soon, the progress graph of the district is certainly going to get a major boost,” said Khattar.

He said Panchkula district is also at a central location. There is also the advantage of the Chandigarh airport. “Therefore, the government has reduced the rates of EDC and development charges to attract developers to promote development in the district. Now developers are investing and soon Panchkula will also emerge as an economic capital,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said strengthening the grievance redress mechanism is the utmost priority of the government and for this maximum utilization of IT is being ensured.

