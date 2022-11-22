INDIA

Haryana to open 238 PM-SHRI schools

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said on Tuesday that 238 PM-SHRI schools will be opened in all the blocks of the state.

There is a provision to open two such schools in each block with the cooperation of the Central government. Besides, around Rs 1 crore will be provided by the government for the renovation of each school.

The minister said the state would appoint excellent teachers in these schools. Besides imparting quality education, cultural and physical activities will also be organised in these schools.

The Centre has set a special criterion for selection of schools and the work for selecting schools meeting the criterion has already been started.

Pal said the government is setting up 138 model Sanskriti schools and qualified teachers have been appointed for these schools. He added that most of the guest teachers working in the schools have been posted to their home districts.

Also, books will soon be made available to the students of Classes I to VIII, he added.

