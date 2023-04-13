Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday directed officers of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation Faridabad to make an effective action plan for legacy and fresh waste processing, leachate management, disposal of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and setting waste to energy plants in Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram and Pali site in Faridabad.

He also asked the officers to explore other alternative sites for fresh waste management.

He hoped that 27.86 lack metric tonnes (MT) legacy waste will be processed till July.

The Chief Secretary gave these directions while presiding over a virtual meeting with senior officers of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Faridabad.

He directed the officers to review and monitor the weekly status report of land filling sites and apprise the details to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies.

Kaushal also directed the officers to initiate strict action and impose a penalty against the contractors for any delay in waste processing. He asked the officers to set a timeline, waste quantity, target and a number of agencies deployed for processing waste.

Kaushal said the government is establishing and enforcing laws and regulations that aim to protect the environment. These regulations cover areas such as air and water quality, waste management, and natural resource conservation.

The government ensures that these regulations are effectively enforced and the violators are held accountable, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Arun Kumar Gupta, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Chief Executive Officer P. C Meena, Municipal Corporation Faridabad Commissioner Jitender Kumar and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

20230413-161602