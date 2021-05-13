Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday that global tendering would be done for the purchase of coronavirus vaccine for those who are above 18 years of age.

“Vaccination is very important to ensure robust protection against coronavirus and therefore the government will provide the vaccine as soon as possible from across the world,” he said.

Vij also said that there is a need to review the allocation of medical oxygen, saying that he had raised this issue with the Centre at a meeting of health ministers with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

He said 700 MT oxygen is being given to 85,000 patients in Delhi, while just 258 MT is being given to more than 100,000 patients in Haryana.

