Haryana to protect, conserve trees aged over 75 years

Haryana Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said that the government is committed to protecting and conserving the trees which are aged more than 75 years and have immense ecological and environmental value.

He said that the government has launched the ‘Haryana Pran Vaayu Devta Pension Scheme’ which will remain operative for five years. The initiative has been taken to inculcate a sense for protection of old-aged trees among people.

Pal said for the maintenance of the ‘Pran Vaayu Devta Tree’, the government will award an annual pension of Rs 2,500 to the custodian of the tree and this amount will be deposited directly in the bank account.

The pension will increase every year at rates pro-rata to the increase in the Old Age Samman Pension Scheme for people.

The minister said the trees aged more than 75 years will only be eligible under this scheme; fallen, hollow, dead, dry and diseased trees will not be eligible.

The grove of trees originating from one seedling like in Ficusbengalensis will be considered to be one tree. The maximum number of trees covered under the scheme will not be more than 4,000 till the next review after five years and trees standing on forest lands will not be covered under this scheme, he added.

20230620-213006

