Haryana to provide food, shelter to migrant labourers

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) In view of the 21-day lockdown, the Haryana government on Friday decided to provide food and shelter to the migrant labourers and the homeless in temporary community shelters.

While settling them in the temporary shelters, the social distancing norms would be strictly followed, a spokesman for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department said.

He said the district administration would arrange for their stay in temporary community shelters. Besides, they would also be provided with food and other essential commodities such as medicines.

The spokesman said directions have been issued to check the movement of migrant labourers such as factory workers, construction workers, brick-kiln workers, daily-wage earners, rickshaw pullers and casual workers.

–IANS

