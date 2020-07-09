Haryana to reduce syllabus for classes IX to XII

Chandigarh, July 9 (IANS) Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said in order to reduce mental pressure over students, the Board of School Education would reduce the syllabus of the students studying in classes IX to XII in the current academic session.

The Minister said that the schools remained closed across the state during the lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Haryana government has made adequate arrangements to impart online education. In order to reduce mental pressure on students, now the state has decided to reduce the syllabus by following the pattern of CBSE.

Pal said to reduce the syllabus, the state has instructed the Board of School Education to set up a committee by coordinating with the SCERT in Gurugram and to put up the proposal within a week after exploring all possibilities in this regard.

–IANS

