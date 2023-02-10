INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana to showcase state art, food to G20 delegates

NewsWire
0
0

To showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and innovation-based programmes, a great display of Haryanvi art, food, and public welfare initiatives will be staged during the G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Gurugram from March 1-3.

Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture Department Anurag Agarwal called a meeting of officers regarding preparations for the summit on Friday.

While directing the officers, the Principal Secretary said that there should be special focus on the branding of the state during the G-20 meetings. The Haryanvi cultural troupe will perform its art from the international airport in New Delhi till the arrival of the delegates attending the meeting at the main venue in Gurugram.

The tableau of Haryana presented on Republic Day will also be kept at the main venue. During the meeting, guests will also be welcomed with a Haryanvi turban, ‘nagara’ and other traditional musical instruments.

Liaison officers will also be appointed by the state government for the guests coming from abroad. Officers attached to the G-20 Secretariat of the Ministry of External Affairs also attended the meeting and apprised the officers about the necessary protocols.

He said due to the International Year of Millets, dishes made with coarse grains will also be served to the guests. Indian traditional food as well as ‘Haryanvi’ cuisine should be given prominence in the menu cards to be prepared for the guests.

20230210-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Noida twin tower demolition test blast today

    Strong winds of 25-35 kmph likely over northwest India

    Inter-state weapon supplier held in Delhi

    72 trains cancelled following violence at Secunderabad station