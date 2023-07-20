INDIA

Haryana to speed up construction of railway goods sheds

The Haryana government on Thursday appointed nodal officials to facilitate the Ministry of Railways to ensure the timely implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan for establishing goods sheds.

A decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here.

This strategic project is expected to significantly boost the state’s economy, enhancing trade and logistics across the region.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Executive Engineer of PWD (B and R) will coordinate and supervise the smooth functioning of goods sheds within their respective districts, said Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary said the setting up of the goods sheds will have a transformative impact on state’s transportation network, leading to increased trade and commerce within the state.

In the last three years, 72.01 million tonnes of cargo has been moved from Haryana, which signifies the thriving state’s economy.

Indian Railways has also undertaken the comprehensive revamping of 29 railway stations in Haryana.

