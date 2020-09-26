Haryana to start paddy procurement from Sep 27

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (IANS) Keeping in view the interests of farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday decided that the procurement of paddy would start in the state from September 27.

Additional Chief Secretary (Food and Civil Supplies) P.K. Das said the PR-126 variety of paddy has been harvested by farmers in four districts — Kurukshetra, Karnal, Ambala and Kaithal — and farmers have already brought their crops in the markets for sale.

He said about 4 lakh quintals of paddy have arrived in the ‘mandis’ in these districts. Considering the inconvenience being faced by the farmers, the state has prepared a programme to start procurement from Sunday.

He said adequate arrangements have been made by procurement agencies, including Hafed, Haryana State Warehousing Corp and the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department so as to ensure hassle free procurement.

Das said e-Kharid portal would also start from September 29.

