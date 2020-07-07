Haryana Tourism sets up liquor vend in Gurugram

Gurugram, July 7 (IANS) Inspired by Delhi, the Haryana Tourism Department has entered the liquor business.

Rajesh Joon, Additional Divisional Manager of the department, said the first retail liquor vend had been set up at Unitech Cyber Park and five more places had been identified to set up shops.

The areas identified “are Bhaktawar Chowk, sector 72A, Hero Honda Chowk, Atul Kataria Chowk, Utsav Garden on Sheetala Mata Mandir road,” Joon said.

The idea, he said was to become stakeholder in the revenue generation of the Excise Department. “We will ensure 100 per cent booze quality. Stocks will be supplied to these vends from L1 facility in Karnal,” Joon said.

It would alos help the Haryana Tourism Department break the monopoly of some in the business. “These six vends have been set up as a pilot project. If it succeeds, we will open more vends across the states,” he remarked.

–IANS

