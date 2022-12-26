On the first day of the winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday, proceedings of the House were seen on the lines of the Lok Sabha. Tablets are fixed on the seat of each member and a live telecast of the proceedings is shown with the name of the member.

On the initiative of the Leader of the House and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta started the proceedings of the Assembly on the lines of the Lok Sabha.

Last year during the Budget session, a new initiative was taken by getting the Budget passed through the ad hoc committees of the House; which was appreciated by all the members.

Making the Vidhan Sabha paperless, the Speaker has also initiated the start of all kinds of legislative works along the lines of the Lok Sabha.

The Legislative Assembly has certainly seen a change in the winter session. The Speaker has also implemented the dress code for the officers and employees of the Vidhan Sabha. Now any member can identify the employees according to their dress.

On the lines of the Lok Sabha, arrangements have been made for paid food for the members and any member can enjoy food for just Rs 100. Bajra roti and churma have been included in the dishes during the winter season.

