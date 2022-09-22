INDIA

Haryana Waqf Board properties digitalised, a step towards transparency

NewsWire
0
0

After quashing the Haryana Waqf Board, the BJP-JJP combine Haryana government has issued Haryana Waqf Rules of 2021. Also most of its properties have been digitalized, a step towards transparency and integrity of land data.

The rules pertain to appointment of chief executive and members of the Board, besides removal of encroachment from Waqf properties.

The government had in August last year quashed the Haryana Waqf Board and had appointed former MLA Zakir Hussain as its administrator.

Currently, the board is managing 12,505 properties across the state.

An official told IANS on Thursday that to check encroachments the Haryana Waqf Board has done GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping of its properties.

Most of the Waqf properties are in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Kurukshetra, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, have been covered and almost most of them have been mapped and given unique identity code.

The mapping helps stopping encroachments, besides checking misappropriation and preventing neglect.

Most of the complaints were earlier relating to misuse of purpose of the property. Like a property was leased out for agriculture purposes, but it was being used for residential or business purposes.

“After the GIS mapping, the misuse of Waqf properties has been almost negligible,” added the official.

The government had recently appointed former INLD MLA Zakir Hussain as Waqf Board administrator.

Hussain had joined the BJP just before the 2019 Assembly elections and had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly polls.

20220922-132203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sayali, Siddharth raise a cheer as their Marathi movies corner glory...

    Nitish Kumar inspects Chhath preparations in Patna

    CollegeDekho raises $35 mn, to expand education offerings

    NE India’s 1st private varsity gets NAAC accreditation