Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the state government is implementing a Zero Drop Out policy to ensure that no child in the state remains out of school by next year.

“Taking this initiative ahead, about 48 lakh children in the age group of 6 to 18 years are being tracked to know the status of their education,” Khattar said while addressing the students, parents and teachers at the inaugural ceremony of Satya School in Sector 49, Gurugram.

He further said that under this scheme, two schools in each of the 135 blocks of the state i.e a total of 270 PM-SHRI schools will be opened by next year.

“Education will be imparted according to the National Education Policy in these schools. The government has set a target to implement National Education Policy across the country by 2030 but in Haryana, it will be fully implemented by 2025,” he said.

The Chief Minisyter said around 5.5 lakh digital tablets were distributed to the students of classes X to XII to connect the children of government schools with technology. On the other hand, education is being imparted through smart classrooms in government schools in Haryana, he added.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Satya School said, “Our Children are the hope of a better, progressive and happy tomorrow. We believe that every child is a born star with infinite innate potential, and education is a means to unleash that potential. Aligned with the National Education Policy of India, our students will be nurtured in a holistic learning environment and equipped with skills to take on the challenges of the fast-changing world.”

