Haryana: Youth Cong to hold statewide protests from July 10

The Haryana Youth Congress on Friday announced holding statewide protests, starting from July 10, over the demand to allow candidates who had cleared the common eligibility test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission to appear in the main exam. 

Under the leadership of Youth Congress state chief Divyanshu Budhiraja, workers and unemployed youth will stage protests outside district secretariats, starting from Sonipat.

He said “due to the government’s incompetence, wrong policies, and stubbornness, the dream of unemployed youth to find jobs is being shattered because the CET exam has become a roadblock on the path to the future of unemployed youth”.

Budhiraja said the Youth Congress has prepared a strategy to raise a voice against the “government’s stubbornness”.

It will begin from Sonipat on July 10, and later in Hisar on July 15 in which Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda will lead the protest.

The dates for upcoming protests at the Lok Sabha level will be announced soon. Budhiraja said nearly three years ago, the government showed the dream of providing employment to the youth through the CET, which has remained just a dream until now.

The government had claimed to recruit through the CET every year but despite the passage of three years, the government has not fulfilled even a single recruitment.

“On one hand, where the youth of Haryana are in a state of dilemma regarding the CET, on the other, they are angry with the government’s incompetence. The government’s incompetence is evident in formulating policies, which have deprived the youth of participating in the recruitment exam despite passing the qualifying examination.”

Divyanshu accused the government of not fulfilling the promise of conducting exams in the district headquarters which they have promised in its manifesto.

