INDIA

Haryana’s Anirudh, Abhinav secure eighth, 12th rank in UPSC

NewsWire
0
0

Many candidates from Haryana on Tuesday cleared the Civil Service exam 222 with Anirudh Yadav securing the eighth position and Abhinav Siwach the 12th.

While Ankita Panwar of Gosain Khera secured 28th rank, Muskan Dagar of Jhajjar came 72nd, Sunil Phogat of Charkhi Dadri 77th, Divyanshi Singla of Kaithal 95th, Divya of Mahendergarh 105th, Aakip Khan of Mewat 268th, Bhavesh of Tosham 280th, Abhiruchi Yadav of Mahendragarh 317th, Rahul of Mitathal village of Bhiwani district secured 508th rank and second topper Pragati Rani of HCS secured 740th rank.

Anirudh Yadav, son of former Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav, has secured 8th position in the examination.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended best wishes to all candidates who passed the UPSC examination, especially those who belong from Haryana, and expressed hope that all the candidates who have passed this examination will serve the nation with complete honesty and diligence.

20230523-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Naga CM Rio musters 21 additional MLAs, prepares to take on...

    Suspension motion against Trinamool MP Sen

    NIA arrest one accused in D Company case

    New wheat varieties high in nutrition, low on sugar