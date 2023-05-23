Many candidates from Haryana on Tuesday cleared the Civil Service exam 222 with Anirudh Yadav securing the eighth position and Abhinav Siwach the 12th.

While Ankita Panwar of Gosain Khera secured 28th rank, Muskan Dagar of Jhajjar came 72nd, Sunil Phogat of Charkhi Dadri 77th, Divyanshi Singla of Kaithal 95th, Divya of Mahendergarh 105th, Aakip Khan of Mewat 268th, Bhavesh of Tosham 280th, Abhiruchi Yadav of Mahendragarh 317th, Rahul of Mitathal village of Bhiwani district secured 508th rank and second topper Pragati Rani of HCS secured 740th rank.

Anirudh Yadav, son of former Haryana DGP Manoj Yadav, has secured 8th position in the examination.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended best wishes to all candidates who passed the UPSC examination, especially those who belong from Haryana, and expressed hope that all the candidates who have passed this examination will serve the nation with complete honesty and diligence.

20230523-205002