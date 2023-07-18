A technical snag in the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), the eight-digit unique family identity (ID) card to avail government schemes in Haryana, has kept migrants from Kashmir, who are enrolled with it, out of their claim to get admissions in state technical colleges under the five per cent reserved category meant for them.

The migrants rue the PPP ID is mandatory for all candidates who belong to Haryana.

As per the system, the particulars of the candidates will be fetched automatically from PPP database during the registration process for the courses.

And when the PPP ID holders apply under the reserved category meant for Kashmiri migrants they are automatically considered under the general category. Even Aadhaar is linked to the PPP.

“The new system of PPP introduced from this year is depriving my daughter, who passed out from a state government school, of her claim to get the admission under the reserved category,” a parent, requesting anonymity, told IANS.

He said they lodged complaints several times at the Common Service Centre for the PPP but there is no redressal.

“Also I have visited officials concerned in the first week of June, who asked me to file a formal complaint and assured me that it would be corrected soon but the snag has not been rectified,” the worried father added.

Another aggrieved parent, whose child passed out Class 12 from a school in Panchkula, said, “This is a deliberate attempt to keep the displaced community, who are residing in Haryana for the time being, to keep out of the reserved category.”

“The issue is being faced by the Kashmiri migrants residing in Haryana only. They don’t face problems in other states. On the Haryana government’s direction, even schools made mandatory registration of PPP for Kashmiri migrants also studying in state schools.

“When a Kashmiri migrant candidate fills an admission form online for technical courses on the basis of PPP, the Kashmiri migrant category window closes and the candidates are treated as general category from Haryana.”

However, if a displaced migrant from Kashmir residing in any another state, other than Haryana, applies then he or she is eligible to apply in Haryana under Kashmiri migrant seat quota of five per cent in each BE and B Tech course.

“But Kashmiri migrants residing in different parts of Haryana are ineligible,” remarked the parent, who has been residing in Haryana for three years and enrolled his family under PPP.

Several parents told IANS they apprised the Principal Secretary (Technical Education) regarding the problem, both personally and through complaints, and there are only assurances, no redressal.

“We are aware and resolve the issue shortly,” remarked Additional Chief Secretary Anand Mohan Sharan.

As per the Haryana State Technical Education Society, the nodal agency for implementation of admissions, each state applicant’s category, reserved or general, income and disability must be verified with PPP details.

All candidates have been advised to keep their updated, verified and corrected copy of PPP ID before signing up for the courses, whose admissions started by mid of June.

PPP is a dream project of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. It is a mandatory document for getting Ayushman and Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards and other benefits under government schemes meant for the poor.

“How can a migrant from Kashmir be treated as an original resident of Haryana and denied reservation under the migrant quota? It means a Kashmiri migrant residing in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and elsewhere is eligible to apply in Haryana under the migrant quota but Kashmiri migrants residing in different parts of Haryana are ineligible, a strange paradox,” added an aggrieved parent, who hopes the anomaly in the system will be rectified soon keeping in mind the future of the community that is displaced from their homes.

