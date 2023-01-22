Haryana’s tableau of Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna, with the theme of International Gita Mahotsav, will be showcased in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in national capital Delhi.

For the second time in a row, the Defence Ministry has selected Haryana’s tableau for the Republic Day celebrations.

Chief Minister’s Additional Principal Secretary, Amit Agrawal, said last year that the state’s achievements in sports were presented before the country through a tableau based on the theme ‘Number One Haryana in Sports’.

He said that Kurukshetra, known as a renowned seat of culture and civilisation, is considered as one of the most ancient places of pilgrimage of the world.

“On the banks of the sacred river Saraswati, Vedas and Puranas were composed and compiled. About 5,159 years back on the first day of the MahabharatA battle, the eternal message of Srimadbhagavad Gita was delivered by Lord Krishna to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

“Since then, Kurukshetra has been identified as the birthplace of Gita,” he said.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kurukshetra in 2014, he had said that every possible effort would be made to recognise Kurukshetra as the place of Gita.

Giving a concrete shape to this thought, under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the birthplace of Gita is being given recognition globally and the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ has also been organised under this series in the country as well as abroad.

Agrawal said Haryana’s tableau will give the immortal message of Srimad Bhagavad Gita to the entire world on the R-Day parade.

The tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as charioteer of Arjuna and giving him the knowledge of Gita.

In the displayed statue of Virat Sawroop, there are nine heads of Lord Vishnu namely Agni, Narsimah, Ganesh, Shiv, Vishnu, Brahma, Ashwini Kumar, Hanuman and Parshuram, from left to right in sequence. Divya Sarp is covering their heads.

Created on a circular platform, the entire bottom section is created in an intricate design.

