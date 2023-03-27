INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryanvi track ‘2 Numbari’ accidentally played in Delhi Metro’s PA system

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Metro commuters were left amused after a Haryanvi track ‘2 Numbari’ was played accidentally by the Metro Train Operator instead of the usual announcement on the PA (public announcement) system.

A video clip related to the episode in which the song can be heard is doing rounds on social media.

An official said that the song was not played intentionally and “might have been done accidentally by the Train Operator”.

A Twitter user, Amandeep Singh, along with the caption: “Reason why I love Delhi”, shared the video on Twitter and other social media platforms, which has now gone viral.

Passengers can be heard laughing their hearts out. In the video, the song could be heard for a few seconds and was then turned off.

Twitter and social media users shared some hilarious comments.

A user wrote: “Haryana roadways driver after joining Delhi metro.”

20230327-191802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Government unveils framework to prevent fake reviews of products

    Forces deployed after ‘puja pandal’ found burnt down in UP village

    Oppressed Hindus and Sikhs have a moral duty to fight back...

    Increase regional representation in SC, DMK MP urges President