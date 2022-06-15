Ever since the Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp trial started there have been endless rumours and speculations about Amber Heard and her role in the upcoming second installment of ‘Aquaman’.

During the course of the trial, Amber Heard said that because of the lawsuit filed by Depp, Warner Bros. has reduced her screen time in the movie drastically.

On the stand the head of the DC movie segment from Warner Bros. refuted the claims and stated that irrespective of the trial, Amber’s role was doubtful because she and Momoa did not have enough chemistry and that at one point they even considered recasting her because of that.

He went on to say that the second movie was anyway positioned as a “buddy comedy” between Patrick Wilson, who plays King Orm, Aquaman’s half brother and Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman.

After the trial the rumour mill came up with the news that contrary to what was believed, Heard’s role in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ has increased.

With so many conflicting reports it is getting difficult to separate fact from fiction but once again as per latest unconfirmed reports, Amber Heard might well be removed from ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

As per industry insiders, in a report by a leading Hollywood news portal, Amber Heard has been axed from the movie and her role as Mera might be recast.

However, a few other sources claim that Amber has not been completely cut off from the film but her role has become drastically small.

Reportedly, the bosses and Warner Bros. have had several meetings regarding this, so they are figuring out whether they should be cut Amber out completely and reshoot the limited portions with another actor or keep her in the movie with bare minimum scenes.

The movie is said to have wrapped up its principal photography in the early part of 2022, but it has reshoots lined up to add the finishing touches and it can be done well in time for the movie’s proposed release date which is nearly a year away in 2023. For now, the scheduled release date for ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is set for March 17, 2023.