According to sources in the state BJP, the central leadership has taken the reins in its hands in Rajasthan for the ensuing assembly polls by appointing Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi as the state BJP president.

This fact emerges by looking at the huge show of strength at the party office during Joshi’s anointment as state party chief. The crowds coming from different parts of the state along with central leaders with their followers and bouncers being deployed was something which surprised the party workers.

MP Rajyawardhan Rathore drove Joshi to the party office in Jaipur from Delhi, which again indicated a change of equations in state politics.

Addressing the workers, Joshi was clear that hoardings and banners with his photo will not be put up anywhere in Rajasthan, rather the public welfare schemes run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be highlighted through these hoardings.

It was clear that before the assembly polls, the central government schemes will be promoted and elections will be held on PM Narendra Modi’s face, said party sources.

Also, Joshi spoke about the Udaipur terror incident in which BJP supporter Kanhaiyalal was killed and said, “Kanhaiyalal of Udaipur was massacred due to the appeasement policies of the Congress. I say that his neck was cut by the Rajasthan Congress government.”

The other point which became clear from his speech was that the policy of ‘appeasement’ and the Hindutva issue will figure prominently in the assembly polls, confirmed party officials.

Earlier, the BJP’s former state president Satish Poonia had been vocal against the state government’s policies. However, sources said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s welfare schemes were difficult to criticise and hence the central leadership is pushing for the promotion of welfare schemes being launched by the central government, leading to the change in banner and hoarding subjects.

The second important issue will be the policy of appeasement and the Hindutva issue, they added.

Joshi assumed charge of the state BJP on Monday. He said, “We will reach out to the worker sitting at the end of the line to promote the schemes of the central government. For the first time in the country, the central government is doing such work, that the countrymen feel proud in calling themselves Indian citizens.”

Joshi added that now “I am sure that in the 2023 assembly elections, the workers of Rajasthan will work to overthrow the indolent, corrupt and autocratic Congress government. I appeal to the workers that for the coming 6 months we have to fight shoulder to shoulder and ensure that the Congress government is thrown out of Rajasthan forever, under whose rule the farmers have to shed tears.”

