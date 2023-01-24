SCI-TECHWORLD

Has Earth’s inner core stopped rotating? Debate rages

NewsWire
0
0

Earthquake data has hinted that the inner core of the Earth has stopped rotating faster than the rest of the planet, but not all researchers agree, according to a Nature report.

The rotation of the Earth’s solid inner core may have recently paused and could be reversing, according to a study published in Nature Geoscience.

The authors showed evidence that oscillation in the rotation of the inner core coincides with periodic changes in the Earth’s surface system and that there is an interaction between different layers of the Earth.

Earth’s inner core is made mostly of solid iron, and can rotate separately from the outer parts of the planet.

The liquid outer core essentially decouples the 2,400 km-wide inner core from the rest of the planet, so the inner core can spin at its own pace.

“We were quite surprised,” said Yi Yang and Xiaodong Song, seismologists at Peking University in Beijing, who reported the findings.

Yang and Song now say that the inner core has halted its spin relative to the mantle.

“The data hint that the inner core might even be in the process of shifting back towards subrotation. If so, something is probably happening to the magnetic and gravitational forces that drive the inner core’s rotation,” said the report.

The researchers also explained that we’re not likely to encounter any world-ending scenarios.

The reversal also won’t strongly affect Earth’s magnetic field — resulting in a pole reversal where north becomes south and vice versa.

“The inner-core rotation is more likely to be related with the periodic fluctuation of the magnetic field changes,” Song said, adding, “The fluctuation is too small to change its sign from positive to negative.”

Song said that “we haven’t seen a full cycle of the predicted seven-decade oscillation and the team will be pursuing more recent data to test models and predictions”.

20230124-220001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gizmore launches Blaze Max smartwatch with 1.85-inch big display at Rs...

    Uber back in robotaxi game, inks 10-year deal with Motional

    Top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz moves headquarters to the Cloud

    WhatsApp working on ‘Report status update’ feature on Android beta