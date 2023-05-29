Pakistan is currently going through its worst economic and financial crisis with major private and government sectors struggling to make ends meet and being forced to cut down on their expenses.

And with the critical financial crunch, it is now rumoured that the Pakistani High Commission (PHC) in New Delhi has been forced to shut down its school for staff and diplomats due to the prevailing economic crisis in Islamabad, and its failure to meet the basic requirements of the institute, including salaries, which have been allegedly pending since the past three years.

However, the High Commission has dismissed the rumours, saying it was fake news.

“The spokesperson of the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi said that upon completion of the current academic year, the activities of the school have been suspended, because of low enrollment levels in view of the downgraded strength of the High Commission,” the mission said in a statement.

“It may be noted that the school was never open to the public and exclusively catered to the needs of children of staff of the High Commission. It may be recalled that the diplomatic strength of the High Commission was halved in June 2020 upon the request of the host country.”

Sources in the Pakistan Foreign Office has also confirmed that the diplomatic strength at the High Commission was reduced during 2020, which affected the enrolment number of students in the school as well, adding that all diplomatic missions of the country around the world are being provided with the allocated budget of funds to manage their respective operations.

