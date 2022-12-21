SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Hasan Ali called up to Pakistan’s Test squad for two-match series against New Zealand

NewsWire
0
0

Fast bowler Hasan Ali earned a call-up to Pakistan’s Test squad to face New Zealand in a two-match series, starting from December 26. Apart from him, uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam has been included in the squad.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in an official statement that Kamran has replaced Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement last week, while Hasan has taken over from Mohammad Ali, who, like Faheem Ashraf, has been advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup in Karachi.

Hasan played last of his 21 Test matches for Pakistan against Sri Lanka at Galle in July this year but was dropped for the England series, which the Babar Azam-led side recently lost 3-0 at home. Ghulam, on the other hand, has played 44 first-class matches, amassing 3268 runs and averaging 47.36, including 10 centuries and 18 half-centuries.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf has not been included in the squad as he is recovering from an injury he sustained while fielding in the Rawalpindi Test. However, fast bowler Naseem Shah, who missed the Multan and Karachi Tests against England due to a shoulder niggle, has been being declared fit and as such, retained in the squad.

The first Test of the two-match series will now be played from December 26-30 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, followed by the second Test at Multan from January 3-7. The three ODIs will now be played on January 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi.

The two Tests between New Zealand and Pakistan will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The three ODIs between the two teams will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, determining automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

New Zealand will be returning to Pakistan for the first time in two decades after the scheduled 2021 tour was abandoned minutes before its start in Rawalpindi. After the conclusion of the tour, New Zealand will travel to India for a tour of three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

PCB also announced the list of umpires and match referees for both Test and ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand: –

1st Test, Karachi: – Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire); Mohammad Javed Malik (match referee)

2nd Test, Multan: – Alex Wharf and Aleem Dar (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

1st ODI, Karachi: – Aleem Dar and Asif Yaqoob (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

2nd ODI, Karachi: – Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

3rd ODI, Karachi: – Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Afridi (fourth umpire); David Boon (match referee)

20221221-191606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Visa issues delay Pujara’s county debut for Sussex

    As Men in Blue await their T20 World Cup jerseys, Australia...

    Buttler’s maiden T20 ton leads RR to 55-run win over SRH

    Jos Buttler taking cautious approach on return to play ahead of...