Pakistan’s pace bowler Hasan Ali has been added to English county side Warwickshires arsenal for the next season after the 28-year-old was not selected in the Test squad for the home series against England.

Ali is Warwickshire’s first overseas signing for 2023 and has agreed a deal that will see him play the full Vitality Blast campaign, including any potential knockout games, and the LV Insurance County Championship until the end of July.

Ali has starred for T20 sides around the world and made 131 international appearances and has taken almost 200 T20 wickets for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Super League (CSL).

Ali had made his debut in English cricket last season at Lancashire where he achieved cult hero status during a brief red-ball contract. He was the leading wicket taker in Division One of the County Championship after four weeks and left having taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Ali said he’s got fond memories of playing at Edgbaston and is eagerly awaiting joining up with the squad. “I’m delighted to sign for Warwickshire as they are an ambitious club and Edgbaston is a ground I’ve always enjoyed playing at,” Ali was quoted as saying by the Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) website.

“I hope I can help the team with my experience and contribute to some wins, maybe even a trophy,” he added.

Ali made his Pakistan debut in 2016 before making his mark on the global stage in his first major tournament — the 2017 Champions Trophy. He was the leading wicket taker with 13, at an average of 14.69, and named the Player of the Tournament.

20221126-110001