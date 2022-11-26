SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Hasan Ali signs up for county side Warwickshire after being dropped by Pakistan

NewsWire
0
0

Pakistan’s pace bowler Hasan Ali has been added to English county side Warwickshires arsenal for the next season after the 28-year-old was not selected in the Test squad for the home series against England.

Ali is Warwickshire’s first overseas signing for 2023 and has agreed a deal that will see him play the full Vitality Blast campaign, including any potential knockout games, and the LV Insurance County Championship until the end of July.

Ali has starred for T20 sides around the world and made 131 international appearances and has taken almost 200 T20 wickets for sides including Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Super League (CSL).

Ali had made his debut in English cricket last season at Lancashire where he achieved cult hero status during a brief red-ball contract. He was the leading wicket taker in Division One of the County Championship after four weeks and left having taken 25 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.60.

Ali said he’s got fond memories of playing at Edgbaston and is eagerly awaiting joining up with the squad. “I’m delighted to sign for Warwickshire as they are an ambitious club and Edgbaston is a ground I’ve always enjoyed playing at,” Ali was quoted as saying by the Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) website.

“I hope I can help the team with my experience and contribute to some wins, maybe even a trophy,” he added.

Ali made his Pakistan debut in 2016 before making his mark on the global stage in his first major tournament — the 2017 Champions Trophy. He was the leading wicket taker with 13, at an average of 14.69, and named the Player of the Tournament.

20221126-110001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jayasuriya, Akram come on board as Lanka Premier League brand ambassadors

    CWG 2022, Cricket: Was hoping to get over the line this...

    Rare high strike-rate without offering chances: Kohli on Eng batting

    Jadeja undergoes successful knee surgery, hopes to get back to cricket...