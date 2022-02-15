Hasaranga jolt for Sri Lanka hours before third T20I against Australia

Sri Lanka suffered their biggest setback on the five-match T20I tour of Australia when talismanic all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out ahead of the third match at the Manuka Oval here later today after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 24-year-old all-rounder was found to be positive during routine testing on Tuesday morning and will now undergo COVID-19 protocols in isolation.

While the tourists will be boosted by the possible return of Kusal Mendis, who was given “medical clearance” late on Monday after he tested negative for the virus, Hasaranga’s setback will be too hard to overcome as Sri Lanka, 0-2 down in the series, aim to reverse the losing trend.

Mendis had returned a positive COVID-19 test on February 7 after having landed in Australia. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) issued a player update late on Monday saying that Mendis had been given medical clearance to join the team.

“Player Update #AUSvSL: Kusal Mendis who tested positive for Covid-19 has recovered and will be available for selections for the 3rd T20I game against Australia. He has joined the team, following medical clearance,” said a SLC tweet.

SLC also said that pace bowler Binura Fernando, whose Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) had come positive on February 12, had returned a positive PCR test as well for the virus. Fernando, who was one of the most economical fast bowlers in the first T20I on February 11, missed the second game against the host on February 12 and will also miss Tuesday’s game.

With bowling figures of 2/12 in four overs, Binura was one of the most successful bowlers in the only T20I he played here.

Despite showing positive signs in the first two games, a win has eluded Sri Lanka and they now find themselves in a spot of bother — they need to win the third T20I to stay alive in the series. After a comfortable win in the first T20I, world T20 champs Australia were made to earn their victory in the second match of the series that went into a Super Over.

Skipper Aaron Finch has already hinted at a change in the bowling combination in the post-match presentation. He will also be forced to tinker with the batting line-up after Steve Smith was ruled out of the rest of the T20Is after suffering a concussion while trying to save a six in the final over of the second match.

20220215-114605