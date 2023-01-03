INDIA

Hash oil supplying network busted in Hyderabad

NewsWire
0
0

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) has busted a big hash oil supplying network and apprehended four persons.

Sleuths of H-NEW, along with personnel from Chikkadpally Police Station, arrested one drug supplier and three drug peddlers.

The police also seized 60 bottles of hash oil each containing five grams of hash oil, 400 litres of petroleum rther which is used in the preparation of hash oil, three mobile phones and a small truck, all worth Rs 14 lakh.

Hashish oil or hash oil is a concentrated form of cannabis that is made by extracting the cannabinoids from the plant material. The oil contains high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

Police arrested drug supplier N. Praveen Kumar, 32, and peddlers P. Mohan Yadav, 26, P. Kalyan, 24, and B. Suresh, 26, all residents of Hyderabad.

According to DCP, Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Chakravarthy Gummi, it is a big drug network consisting of producers, suppliers and peddlers of hash oil.

The police officer said Praveen Kumar was playing a key role in supplying hash oil to 15 drug peddlers in Hyderabad and other peddlers in Bengaluru from G. Madugula Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam district.

Investigations revealed that Praveen Kumar had contacts with ganja cultivators in Alagam village of G. Madugula Mandal and he purchased petroleum ether from chemical traders in Kukatpally, Hyderabad City and transported it to interior ganja cultivating places in the agency area, and prepared hash oil in collaboration with ganja cultivators. He supplied the produced hash oil to drug peddlers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, either in litres or in the form of small 5 grams bottles.

Police apprehended him and when he was selling 300 grams of hash oil bottles to the three peddlers under Chikkadpally Police Station limits and seized hash oil bottles, petroleum ether and small truck from their possession. Other drug peddlers are absconding.

20230103-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mini truck runs over footpath dwellers, 2 die

    O2 plant accounts frozen by Guj govt, Jignesh Mevani to move...

    DRI seizes 2 lakh e-cigarette sticks from Gujarat’s Mundra port

    Telangana govt says no to glue traps to kill rodents