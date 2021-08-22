Twenty-seven-year-old Sweta never misses out on biopics or autobiographies on the female changemakers.

As she watched ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’, she was deeply moved by the journey of Sheikh Hasina from being a survivor of an assassinated family to struggling against a military dictator to being the prime minister for three consecutive terms.

“I can’t imagine how a lady informed of the murder of her almost entire family could still gather the courage to move on. If you were denied access to the very country your father had liberated and you had to endure an agonizing wait for six years to get back to your motherland, it would feel like the end of the world. But, she refused to give up and now she has made Bangladesh a developmental role model,” said Sweta, a management professional living in Kolkata.

She was effusive in her appreciation for the docudrama on Sheikh Hasina as a daughter of Bangabandhu after it was screened on a news channel in Kolkata for the first time.

“I have read the life story of Maya Angelou, a black woman in the USA whose lifelong agony is reflected in her autobiographical novel ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings’. I also know about Mayawati, a Dalit woman whose endless struggle to become the chief minister of her state inspired a movie.

“But, Hasina’s story sends a stronger message to all the women who want to fight against all the odds,” she went on saying.

Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale, directed by Piplu Khan, zeroes on the darkest chapter in the history of South Asia — the murder of Bangabandhu’s family by some disgruntled army officers in 1975.

That foreshadowed the challenging years lying before her and the entire journey was neatly depicted in the docudrama that brought forth every relevant detail from Bangabandhu’s Dhanmondi-32 residence where the assassination took place to the house in Belgium where Sheikh Hasina was staying at that time.

