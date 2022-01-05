Bangladesh PM asks young generation not to associate with terrorism, corruption

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the young generation to not associate themselves with militancy and corruption in order to keep the nation safe from such vices.

She also asked the youth to prepare themselves as skilled manpower to utilise their innovative power and avail the advantages of upcoming technologies.

Hasina was virtually addressing the 74th founding anniversary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium in Dhaka.

Reminding the BCL leaders and activists Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s quote, “Great achievement requires great sacrifice”, Hasina, the President of the ruling Awami League, urged them not to get misguided.

“The 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) will come and in this era of technology, the efficiency of people will also change. So, the BCL leaders and activists should not be associated with terrorism, militancy or corruption. Don’t be greedy, you have to keep yourself away from these vices so that the country can move forward on the path of peace and development,” she told the BCL leaders and members.

She added that each BCL leader and activist should keep in mind that it is the job of a political leader to work for the people.

At the outset of the event, one-minute silence was observed to pay respect to all the martyrs. A video documentary on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was also screened on the occasion.

Referring to BCL’s main mantra — education, peace and progress — Hasina said, “The world is moving forward and we have to go ahead in line with the latest innovations in science and technology.”

In this connection, the Prime Minister said her government has made computer education, technology education, internet use and mobile phone available to all.

As a result of being in power continuously since 2008, she said that today it has become possible to expand the use of technology to the remote areas of Bangladesh.

“There is no chance to deceive the people anymore. People’s eyes have opened because the world is on the palm of their hands now,” she said.

To mark the occasion, Hasina opened a ‘Matribhumi Corner’ at BCL’s headquarters in the city’s Bangabandhu Avenue where collection of all books, documentaries and write-ups on Mujibur Rahman as well as books and write-ups on Hasina have been accumulated.

BCL President Al-Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharya were present at the event.

