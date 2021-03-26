Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday received her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and rolled out the red carpet to welcome him on his two-day official visit.

Hasina received the Indian leader at the tarmac of the VVIP terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at around 11 a.m.

The Indian Prime Minister was accorded a guard of honour by a contingent comprising personnel from the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force at the airport.

Several Ministers, State Ministers, and high-ranking civil and military high officials were also present at the airport.

From the airport, he visited the National Memorial in Savar where he paid rich tributes to the victims of the Liberation War of Bangladesh to commemorate country’s 50th Independence Day.

From Savar, he will go to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and lay wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Modi at the Presidential Suite of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 3.30 p.m.

Modi will then attend celebratory events at the National Parade Ground as Guest of Honour where he he is slated to deliver a speech.

Hasina will preside over the event while President Md Abdul Hamid will attend as chief guest.

A family member of Father of the Nation will also speak on the occasion.

After the Parade Ground programme, the two Prime Ministers will inaugurate the Bangabandhu-Bapu exhibition at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) that will showcase the life and legacies of the two great leaders.

On Saturday, Modi will leave Dhaka for Shyamnagar in Satkhiraand visit Jeshoreshwari Temple, dedicated to the Goddess Kali.

Modi will then visit Tungipara in Gopalganj to pay homage to Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex.

He is scheduled to plant a sapling there and sign the visitors’ book.

After his visit to the Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Modi will reach Orakandi Thakurbari and offer prayers at the Matua temple.

Modi will pay tribute to Harichand Thakur (1812-1878), the founder of the Matua community.

Orakandi is the holiest place for more than five crore people of Matua community living in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.

Upon his return from Gopalganj, the Indian Prime Minister will arrive at the Prime Minister’s Office and hold talks which will be followed by delegation’s level meeting.

The two Prime Ministers will virtually inaugurate different projects and witness signing of agreements.

