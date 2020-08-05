Hasina speaks to slain ex-Army officer’s mother, assures justice

Dhaka, Aug 5 (IANS) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has spoken to the mother of a former Army officer Sinha Rashed Chowdhury, who was allegedly shot dead last month on Marine Drive road in Teknaf and assured her of justice over the incident.

Chowdhury was allegedly shot dead at Shamlapur police check post in the Baharchhara union of Teknaf at 9 p.m. on July 31.

During a telephonic conversation with Chowdhury’s mother — Nasima Akhter — on Tuesday, Hasina offered her condolences over the incident and said it would be thoroughly investigated.

“The Premier telephoned me and expressed her sympathies and condolences over the death of my son. She said ‘I am in the same boat as you. I have no words to comfort you. I too have lost my entire family’,” Akhter said.

“I told the Prime Minister… I won’t get my son back but I want a proper investigation and justice. She replied that there would be proper investigation and justice would be done,” she said.

An intelligence report, quoting Chowdhury’s associate Sifat, who was with him at the time of the incident, said: “Police outpost in-charge inspector Liaquat Ali allegedly shot three bullets into the retd Army official’s chest without any questioning.”

On the other hand, the case filed with Teknaf model police station states: “Chowdhury suddenly drew a pistol and was ready to open fire and therefore, the police outpost in-charge Ali fired four shots to defend himself.”

–IANS

