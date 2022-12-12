SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday unveiled her government’s vision to build a “Smart Bangladesh” by 2041.

“We’ll make Bangladesh a developed country by 2041, and that Bangladesh will be a Smart Bangladesh,” she was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi news agency UNB, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister made the remarks when attending the inaugural programme of Digital Bangladesh Day 2022.

Hasina also said her government considers smart citizens, smart economy, smart government and smart society as the basis for making the South Asian country “Smart Bangladesh”.

She said, “Every citizen will be skilled in using technology, economic activities will run through using technology, government will be (technologically) smart … we have partially done that. And the whole society will be (technologically) smart.”

