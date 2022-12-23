ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Hat-trick hero’ Shivarajkumar says women got meaty roles in his films

Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar recalled his journey in the world of films on the occasion of the release of his 125th film, ‘Veda’. To celebrate the occasion, Shivarajkumar on Friday watched the much-anticipated movie with the audience.

Sharing his thoughts on his film career, he maintained that in all his milestone movies women characters played a vital role.

He recalled that right from his first film, ‘Anand’, directed by Sangeetham Srinivas Rao and released in 1986, to ‘Mana Midiyitu’, ‘AK47’, ‘Jogi’, ‘Jogayya’ and ‘Veda’, which were all mega hits, had meaty roles for women characters.

Shivarajkumar is the eldest son of Kannada movie industry legend Dr Rajkuimar. He’s married to Geeta, daughter of the former Karnataka chief minister, S. Bangarappa.

When he followed in his father’s footsteps and launched himself in Kannada cinema, his first three films — ‘Anand’, ‘Rathasapthami’ and ‘Mana Mechchida Hudugi’ — went on to become superhits, earning him the title of “hat- trick hero”.

Shivarajkumar is making his film debut outside Kannada cinema in the Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action comedy ‘Jailer’, directed by Nelcon Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to be released on April 14, 2023.

The Kannada superstar, incidentally, has won four Filmfare and an equal number of state awards in the best actor category.

