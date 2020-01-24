Hate speech: Court sends Sharjeel Imam to 5-day police remand

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday sent self-proclaimed JNU student Sharjeel Imam, arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar in an alleged hate speech case, to five days in police custody.

Sharjeel was presented at Patiala House Court where Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Purushottam Pathak sent him to five-day police remand even as the SIT of Delhi Police wanted longer custody.

Sharjeel’s medical examination was conducted before being taken to court. Following the check-up, he was presented before the CJM around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“The SIT will first check the video with him wherein he is seen making ‘anti-India’ comments,” DCP Rajesh Dev, head of the SIT of Delhi Police’s crime branch told IANS while confirming that the court ordered five-day custody considering the seriousness of the case.

Is Sharjeel also a suspect in the December 2019 Jamia Millia Islamia, Zakir Nagar and New Friends Colony violence?

Responding to this, DCP Dev said: “There will be an enquiry. Right now, more priority is being given to the controversial video clips wherein he talks of splitting the country.”

Will a 5-day police remand be sufficient for probing the controversial video and the Jamia Zakir Nagar riots? On being asked, the DCP, Crime Branch, said: “Our teams will try to find as many facts as possible. If necessary, the police will again request the court to extend the remand of Sharjeel Imam.”

An official of the Delhi Police Crime Branch told IANS, on the condition of anonymity, that there are many questions Sharjeel would be asked, and a list has already been made.

“Most of the questions are based on scientific and factual evidence. Most of these questions are answered yes or no. Therefore, the police will not work hard now, the accused will have to put in more effort in answering the questions accurately,” the officer said.

Is the “evidence” that has come out against Sharjeel so far be enough to prove him guilty?

On being asked, an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the Jamia riots told IANS: “Yes, there is a lot of evidence and witnesses. It is important to prove them scientifically. But interrogation of the accused is also very important. Therefore, he was taken on remand.”

Sharjeel was caught on Tuesday afternoon from Kako in Bihar’s Jehanabad district when he was trying to flee in a car.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Police had filed cases against Sharjeel under various sections including sedition, ever since he went missing.

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday against Sharjeel for delivering a provocative speech on January 13 — the video of which went viral on January 25. Delhi Police also conducted searches at various places to nab him.

In a video, he is seen talking about splitting the northeast from India to block the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “We know how Muslims are being treated in Assam. We have to save people from the NRC. The only way to do this is by cutting off northeast from India.”

