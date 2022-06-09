The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has registered two separate cases in connection with alleged hate speeches made by various political leaders of different parties.

A senior police official said that those who have been named in the FIRs are former BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal and Nupur Sharma, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman, Gulzar Ansari and Swami Yati Narasimhananda.

“We have lodged the FIR against those who were spreading messages of hate, inciting various groups and creating situations which are detrimental to the maintenance of public tranquility. The FIRs against multiple individuals cut across religions. We will investigate the roles of various social media entities in promoting false and wrong information with an intention to create unrest in the cyber space. They are compromising with the social fabric of the country,” said a senior police official.

The official said one of the FIRs was lodged under sections 153, 295, 505 of IPC. In this FIR various leaders were named.

A separate case was registered against Nupur Sharma and others.

“Notices will be sent to the social media intermediaries for the details. All the accused will be asked to join the investigation. We will record their statements and will decide the future course of action,” the official said.

The official said that Owaisi was also named in the FIR registered by the IFSO unit over alleged inflammatory remarks which he made on Wednesday.

Apart from Owaisi, Swami Yati Narasimhananda’s name was also mentioned in the FIR.

The police said that they were taking legal opinion in the matter.

