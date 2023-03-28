Muslim intellectuals, who held a meeting with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat, are upset over no affirmative action on hate speeches by the Hindu organisation.

“There is virtually no let up in Consistent Barrage of hate speeches, calls for genocide and acts of violence against Muslims,” said the Muslim intellectuals in a letter after the March 7 meet.

The letter also draws attention towards the “anti-Muslim” marches by Hindu bodies in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra against the minority community which were “full of hatred” and included call for boycott of Muslim businesses.

The Muslim leaders urged the RSS chief to speak on the issue and ask the state government to take strictest action against hate-mongers. The letter is written by SY Qureshi, Zu Shah, Najeeb Jung, Saeed Sherwani and Shahid Siddiqui.

According to sources, the response comes after eminent Muslim citizens and religious organisations met RSS leaders in March at the residence of former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung and discussed the issue of harmony within the communities.

The Muslim side openly wanted an appeal from the RSS and its affliates against the lynchings besides an end to the hate propaganda on television channels daily.

Indresh Kumar, Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal represented the RSS side.

During the meeting, the RSS had raised the issue of cow slaughter and use of the word ‘kafir’ for the majority in India.

To this, the Muslim side suggested declaring the cow as a national animal for a uniform law on the issue and added that they will ask their community not to use the word ‘kafir’ publicly.

