Hathras gang rape: Cong says law and order has collapsed in UP

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The opposition Congress alleged that law and order had collapsed in Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath government had “failed to protect women” in the state. The statement came after a Dalit gang rape victim from Hathras passed away in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi alleged that “Law and order had collapsed in the state and there was no protection to women, even as criminals are roaming freely in Uttar Pradesh.”

She said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was answerable for the safety of women in the state.

Congress Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said: “Yogi Adityanath government kept sitting for eight days. Why was no action taken against the culprits all these days? It was only when the case was highlighted that the administration woke up.”

She said that civil and police officials were in denial mode over the crime and even dubbed it “fake news”.

The Congress leader also questioned the “silence” of BJP women leaders, saying why were they not stepping forward to ensure justice for the 19-year-old victim.

She demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits to ensure quick justice to the bereaved family.

The victim was gang raped and left paralysed due to the assault by four upper caste men about a fortnight ago. She died in Safdarjang Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.

–IANS

miz/tsb/bg