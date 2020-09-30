Canindia News

Hathras protest: 13 Youth Cong leaders sent to jail in Lucknow

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Lucknow, Sep 30 (IANS) Thirteen Youth Congress leaders, who participated in protests over the Hathras gang-rape and murder in Lucknow on Wednesday, were sent to jail.

A large number of Congress leaders, including state party President Ajay Kumar Lallu, had been detained while they were on their way to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence.

They were taken to the Eco garden from where they were released late on Wednesday evening.

The Youth Congress leaders, however, were sent to jail.

–IANS

amita/vd

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More