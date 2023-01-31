SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Hathurusingha named as Bangladesh men’s team head coach

NewsWire
0
0

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday named Chandika Hathurusingha as the new head coach of the men’s national team.

Hathurusingha will return to coach the men’s national team for a second spell. He previously worked as the head coach for the Tigers between 2014 and 2017.

The Sri Lankan has agreed to a two-year contract with the BCB and his tenure will begin in February. He will replace Russell Domingo at the helm, who resigned at the end of 2022.

Hathurusingha was most recently working as the assistant coach of New South Wales and his reappointment as the Bangladesh coach was widely expected following his resignation from the position.

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again,” Hathurusingha said in a statement.

“I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I’m looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes,” he added.

Hathurusingha will hope to overturn Bangladesh’s fortunes across formats. They are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, having finished their assignments. They failed to qualify for the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and are currently placed sixth in the ICC CWCSL table.

His first priority will be in the 50-over format, with the Cricket World Cup scheduled to take place in India this year.

“Chandika’s experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment,” said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

20230131-201204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A modern-day cricketer needs to be a ‘360 degree player’, opines...

    Tests against New Zealand going to be a battle of seamers:...

    IPL 2022: Hooda, Badoni help Lucknow reach below-par 158/8 against Gujarat...

    Our bowlers did a pretty good job, says Delhi skipper Rishabh...