After witnessing 73 competitive games, the IPL 2023 has culminated on a stellar note with a last-over thriller between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the highly-anticipated final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja held on to his nerves under pressure and helped CSK cross the winning line by hitting a six and a four on the last two deliveries of the game.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded the Saurashtra all-rounder for delivering in style.

Speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Live, Irfan said, “Hat’s off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK’s grip. Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn’t have been better.”

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif lauded the valuable contribution of senior CSK batter Ambati Rayudu – who announced his retirement from the tournament ahead of the final. In his swansong, Rayudu’s cameo of 19 off 8 balls proved vital at the end for CSK. Rayudu equalled Rohit Sharma’s record of being a part of six IPL-winning teams.

“That impactful knock from Ambati Rayudu was the game-changing moment. His innings was very crucial in the context of the game. The six he hit going on the back foot was the shot of the tournament for me. It was identical to that iconic six which Virat Kohli hit in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Melbourne last year. Rayudu looked emotional but full credit to him for ending his IPL career on such a high.”

Irfan Pathan also commended the performance of Gujarat Titans’ pacer Mohit Sharma for leaving an indelible impression in IPL 2023. The right-arm pacer may have failed to defend 12 runs in the high-stakes IPL final, but his journey in this edition of the competition was inspiring and he should be proud of that.

“The emotion Mohit Sharma must be going through is unimaginable. But what an impact he has made in this tournament? It was once in a lifetime performance from Mohit Sharma, and this season, he should be proud of what he has achieved. Hope he continues the good show in the coming seasons as well.”

