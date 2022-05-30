The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make it mandatory for all dog owners to get licences for their pets.

It began with Lucknow and will soon be extended to all cities in Uttar Pradesh.

In case of no licence, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on the owner and the dog may even be confiscated by the municipal authorities.

The civic authorities will soon conduct a door-to-door survey of pet owners from June 1. It will penalise those who do not have the licence of their pet dogs.

Eight Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) teams with four members each, will conduct the door-to-door survey.

As per LMC records, there are around 4,000 pet dogs in the city. Owners of only about 2,500 pet dogs took or renewed the license last year.

LMC chief veterinary officer Dr Arvind Rao said the teams will seize pet dogs without the licence and release them only after the owners pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

If the owner fails to pay the fine, the pet will be sent to the LMC dog shelter home in Indira Nagar, he added.

“Every pet owner is required to carry a bag to pick the dog’s poop and dispose it of but many do not follow the rule.

“We get four complaints daily from neighbours of pet owners on dogs defecating outside their homes,” Dr Rao added.

After the pet dog survey is completed, the LMC plans to round up stray dogs in urban areas.

This is being done in view of the spurt in cases where stray dogs have attacked children leading to some deaths too.

