SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Have a very important game before WPL auction, going to focus on that: Harmanpreet Kaur

NewsWire
0
0

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes it’s important to not be distracted from the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup due to the talk around the auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Many reports have suggested that the WPL player auction could be held on February 13, which happens to be a day after India play arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup Group B opening game at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

It means that thoughts of action in the WPL auction will loom large on the minds of many players during the initial stages of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

“Before that (the auction), we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that. The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what’s important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us,” Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Harmanpreet, who has featured in The Hundred, Kia Super League and Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) remarked that starting the WPL means a lot to her and to many women cricketers in India to take their game to the next level.

“It’s a really big day for all of us because we have been waiting for years and years now. The next two or three months are very important for women’s cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country.”

“That (WPL) is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game.”

Speaking on the WPL, England captain Heather Knight believes the tournament, slated to be held in March, has the potential to change the landscape of the women’s game. “It’s an exciting time in women’s cricket and things are changing very fast. There are lots of franchise competitions popping up. and it’s going to create a really interesting dynamic. I think it’s absolutely brilliant for the game.”

“The women’s IPL is going to be a complete game-changer. The money that’s going to come in and the perceptions of the women’s game around the world as well – other boards will look at it and think they’ve got to catch up here. I really hope this accelerates the shift in a lot of different countries.”

20230205-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Universe Boss’ tells West Indies legend Ambrose to mind his business

    Chahar vs Ashwin key battle in MI-DC clash (Lead Preview: Match...

    COVID-19: Women cricketers warned to be extra vigilant ahead of World...

    IPL got my career back on track; CPL can take it...